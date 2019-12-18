The Polk County College and Career Academy continues to shine on the state level.
The Polk School District reported that the latest good news for the PCCCA came out of the Lt. Governor's Business and Education Summit. The PCCCA is now a certified College and Career Academy with the Technical College System of Georgia.
Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Katie Thomas, along with Assistant Principals, Jonathan Lindsey and Angela Shuman accepted the recognition from Lt. Governor, Geoff Duncan.
"I offer this award in grateful appreciation of all that they [PCCCA] have accomplished in the education field as well as their contributions to the citizens of the State of Georgia," Duncan said in the statement from the PSD.