Good news for residents along Cherokee Road: the paving project is well underway, and weather permitting shouldn’t take much longer.
C.W. Matthews got machinery out and running with their crews after weeks of delays due to weather and other projects being pushed back on Monday, July 9.
By last week’s end, County Manager Matt Denton was hopeful the project might be done this week.
“They’ve already finished a section of the widening on the south end of the road,” Denton said on July 13. “If the weather holds out, they might be done sooner than anticipated.”
C.W. Matthews has put forth a schedule to complete the widening and resurfacing of the entire stretch of Cherokee Road by the final week of July.
They started with deep patching work along the entire stretch, and much of the widening from North College Drive to Cave Spring Road is already wider than it was at the start of last week.
State funds are helping with the cost of work on the roadway just outside of Cedartown that connects Highway 27 with Cave Spring Road and other points in between.
C.W. Matthews won with a bid of more than $800,000 to complete the widening and resurfacing of Cherokee Road, long in need of repair since it changed hands first from the county to the City of Cedartown, and back again in the past years.
Road crews will have to move some features and mailboxes from the side of the road back a few feet to accommodate the wider road surface along the whole stretch.
There are additional crews out to control traffic in both directions while work is underway. Note that delays in travel between Highway 27 and Cave Spring Road will be delayed by vehicles passing through during work hours.