Jason Anavitarte will seek to stay closer to home in seeking a new seat after he decided the 14th District Congressional seat was not an option at this time.
Anavitarte, a Paulding County School board member, announced on Feb. 17 that he'll seek a State Senate seat locally instead.
"After much consideration and discussion with my family and community leaders I have decided to seek election to Georgia State Senate District 31 being vacated by a tireless public servant, friend and strong conservative, Senator Bill Heath," Anavitarte said in a statement.
Anavitarte was elected in 2018 to represent District 6 in north Paulding on the county school board. He also has served as a city council member and mayor pro-tem of Doraville in DeKalb County.
"Those that know me know my passion in politics has revolved mostly around two things--public education and faith based initiatives. I have benefited greatly from the Georgia public school system and a family that instilled in me early on the importance of faith and Judeo-Christian values," Anavitarte said in his statement. "This passion is what led to my getting involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Faith and Freedom Coalition, as a board of trustees member of the largest technical college in Georgia and to where I currently serve on the Paulding County Board of Education."
He added that others have encouraged him to take on a state race and he was considered as a potential candidate in the District 14 congressional race with U.S. Rep. Tom Graves having announced that he'll retire at year's end from his seat as well.
"I always considered where I could have the most impact on improving our public school system and ensuring future generations have not only the same opportunities that I had, but better ones all while delivering a great return on investment for the Georgia taxpayer," his statement said. "I have thoroughly enjoyed that work and am proud of our numerous accomplishments as a community."
His hopes are continue the GOP-lead agenda in the state legislature backed by Republican leadership in the executive.
"Our state has benefited tremendously from conservative Republican leadership and I look forward to continuing to work with Governor Kemp and Lt. Governor Duncan to ensure that Haralson, Polk and Paulding Counties have effective representation at the Capitol and that Georgia not only remains as the number one state for business but turns into a top state for all forms of education," he said.
He offered thanks to those supporting his efforts as well.
"Lastly, thank you to the many parents, educators, coaches and students in Paulding County for allowing me the opportunity to serve our children. I hope to earn your continued support on this journey and seek prayer for me, my wife Jennifer and our family as we enter into this new chapter of service," his statement said.
Anavitarte becomes the second candidate to announce their intentions to enter the senate race from Paulding County. Dallas Mayor Boyd Austin began his campaign earlier in the month for the 31st District seat.