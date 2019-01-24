A partnership between a local area church and an organization turned out to be beneficial for a local artist and church member, according to a release late last week.
Last May, Chubb Chapel United Methodist Church and the Polk County Historical Society joined together for a successful fundraiser. While working together on this cooperative venture many new friendships were formed.
The Reverend Michael Brinson and his wife from Alpharetta lead the worship service at the historic church on the second and fourth Sunday each month.
The fellowship there and site so touched a Cedartown artist named Cindy Barrow, she painted a portrait of Anita Brinson holding her grandson that day.
The portrait was a surprise for Mrs. Brinson and was presented by Mrs. Barrow to her during the service on Jan. 13, 2019.
Chubb Chapel UMC is on the National Register of Historic Places. It is located at 1503 Chubb Road with a Cave Spring address.