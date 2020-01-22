The weather was brisk and windy for the 15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Walk and Celebration in downtown Cedartown, but it didn't deter a crowd from coming out to take part in the Monday event.
One of two events held on the holiday honoring Dr. King on Jan. 20, the walk drew dozens of marchers to the city's sidewalks for 2020 that went from Thompson and Rock streets down to Holloway Park in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2.
Participants heard this year from Pastor Gilbert Richardson of Wares Grove Baptist Church, who also acted as host for this year's walk organized by the MLK organization of Cedartown, headed by School Board Member Bernard Morgan and his wife and founder, Letitia.
Turner Street Center also hosted an after-ceremony time for fellowship and refreshments.