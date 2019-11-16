A local student with ambitions to continue her education in agriculture was selected this year among a small group of Georgia teens to represent the state at the Future Farmers of America's gathering on a national level.
Parker, the Rockmart High School FFA Chapter President, joined 475 students in total at the organization's National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana during the final week of October. She was the first ever student in the FFA to attend from either school's chapters in Polk County.
She was part of a group of 25 delegates to attend the event from the state of Georgia this year.
The 52 state organizations came together to create proposals to send along to the organizations national Board of Directors for consideration in putting ideas into action.
Along with the days spent at work, delegates got a chance to take part in convention sessions and workshops.
Parker is no stranger to national-level work with the FFA. She was a past delegate to the National FFA Washington Leadership Conference this year, the first to attend in Polk County with the help of local sponsorship to take the trip.
She previously represented the chapter at RHS in the state convention for the past two years as well.