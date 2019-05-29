As a small business in Polk County, Southern Sass Boutique is committed to helping expand the horizons of our county's youth. Owners Leeann Hilburn and Heather Hicks know the importance of encouraging these seniors to be the best they can be.
This year, Southern Sass Boutique began awarding one senior from each High School a $1,000 scholarship that they may use to help them in their new adventure weather it be college or work based learning to gain skills needed to work in certain industries.
"We know these two seniors will go far," the owners said in a press release. "Congratulations to the Class of 2019!
Andrea Paige Ridgeway graduated from Rockmart High School on May 24, 2019. She received her diploma with honors and maintained a 4.0. In addition to completing all academic requirements, she completed dual enrollment courses and earned college credits. Ridgeway will be entering college as a sophomore and is pursuing a degree in nursing.
She was a member of the National Honor Society, student council, Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy and HOSA. Ridgeway lettered in volleyball and in soccer. She was accepted to Shorter University and has committed to continue to play soccer at the collegiate level for Shorter.
"Ridgeway is not only an outstanding student and athlete but an outstanding young lady, she demonstrates her integrity and values in everything she does," the release stated.
John Steven Watkins graduated from Cedartown High School on May 25, 2019. In addition to meeting all academic requirements, he completed a career pathway in Public Safety.
He participated in several sports, including baseball, wrestling, and football, in which he lettered for several. From a very young age, Watkins demonstrated people skills and a leadership well beyond his years.
He has a deep commitment to his community and spent 500 plus hours volunteering to help those in need, whether it be through organized fundraisers or lending a personal hand.
While not at school, volunteering, or playing high school sports, Watkins spent his free time working various jobs, in addition to running his own lawn care business for four years.
"John's leadership, integrity, and work ethic is what sets him aside from others," the release stated. "John plans on working at ICT in Cartersville and furthering his education through them."