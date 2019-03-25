Rockmart seniors Tim Malone and Hunter England are headed off to college in the fall, but they will only be a short drive away when they head to classes later this year.
The pair celebrated with teammates, coaches and their families on March 21 as the pair made their commitment to Shorter University’s men’s tennis program official while they also continue on through a solid senior year on the courts.
Malone, joined by his mom Sharon and his brother Elijah to celebrate his big day ahead of afternoon matches. He was also joined by some of his fellow compatriots on the football team during last week’s celebrations.
He chose Shorter due to their commitment to him with community scholarships “along with a little bit of athletic money” to help subsidize his education while remaining close to home.
Though Malone also played football for the Jackets, he plans on just focusing on the tennis team while at Shorter. He was yet undecided on what he planned to study in the future.
Joining England in celebrating his signing with Shorter were his parents Gayna and Nathan England, along with the rest of the tennis team in tow. He also chose Shorter due to their scholarship help, and was also undecided about what he wants to focus his studies while at Shorter. He added though he might look at a degree in business.
“I’m very happy with it,” he said.
Head coach Barry Owen did added that he was excited for the pair of players heading off to school, and looked forward to what they will accomplish on and off the court in the future careers at Shorter.
The pair are part of a team that were 12-0 overall and on track to repeat a trip to the Class AA playoffs, which last year made it all the way to the Final Four.
They also were in the group of players who were honored in 2018 by several local entities for their efforts to help crash victims on their way back from state playoff competition in South Georgia.
A new round of celebrations are expected this week at Rockmart High School for football players who have committed to college programs as well.