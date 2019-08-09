The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is set to host a pair of performances, starting with a evening show and wrapping up with a weekend concert.
On Tuesday, August 13, the RCAC will be putting on a special encore performance of "Mary Poppins Jr." at the Rockmart Theatre, starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children, with youth 5 and under able to get in free of charge.
"This is fun musical theatre for all ages to enjoy with performances from talented children through adults in our community," a release from the RCAC reported.
Purchase tickets at the door, or at Rockmart City Hall complex in the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center gallery.
Over the weekend on Saturday, August 17, Bill Brooks will be back on the stage with Rex Garner and Julie Bell for "Elvis and Friends." The show is set to start at 7 p.m., and will feature music from the 1950's through the 1970's.
Tickets for "Elvis and Friends" are $10 per person and are available for purchase now at the Rockmart Theatre or at the RCAC gallery.
The Rockmart Theatre is located at 116 East Elm St., Rockmart.
Those with questions or to reserve tickets over the phone, call 770-684-2707.