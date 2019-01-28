Local wrestlers are getting top finishes once again in their weight divisions as the season continues on the mats for the Cedartown Bulldogs.
Wrestlers were at Bowdon for an area tournament and Cedartown’s Tanner Mason found himself taking a third place in the 126 pound weight class, and Chris Davis earning a second place finish in the 138 pound weight class.
The two’s wins helped Cedartown take a 13th place as a team in the tournament over the weekend. Central Carroll took first place, followed by Chattooga in second and Bremen in third. Rounding out the Top 10 teams in the tournament were Mt. Zion Carroll, Heard County, LaGrange, Paulding County, Haralson County and Villa Rica.
Check back for more updates on local wrestlers as they become available.