A pageant held in previous weeks that showcased the smiles of many Polk County youth will help several students in the College and Career Academy’s Dental program to have needed supplies and provide opportunities for students to take national certification tests.
And as promised, we’ve included some additional photos in this week’s edition.
Volunteers from the program at both the Cedartown and Rockmart High campuses of the Polk County College and Career Academy – along with those who are participating in SkillsUSA – helped bring together a bright and cheery day in the HON Community Room in Cedartown on Saturday, Feb. 9.
The event helped raise money for supplies for the program and for students to take national certification exams.
“A lot of the money we raised will help go toward offsetting the cost of the certification test for my students,” Henderson said previously. “The test itself is $375, and they are required to take it after they complete the program.”
The SkillsUSA volunteers included among the ranks some who are preparing for statewide competition, like Maddie Tillery, Emily Register and Katie Lawler who are putting together scrapbooks that put them in contention for state medals.
Unfortunately, a full list of the winners wasn’t available for press time, but one local mom did include some of the winners with some contributed photos with the Standard Journal’s thanks.
So one winner included Grand Miss Supreme Kayleigh Mitchell, who is to be congratulated along with others who participated (note: additional winners will be updated online with this story if proud mom’s wish to submit information to kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net with our great thanks for the help. Clerical errors prevented us from providing a full list at this time.)