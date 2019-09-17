A home up for sale on Browning Road went up in flames overnight for a total loss.
Polk County Public Safety Director Randy Lacey reported that around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, 911 operators received a call about the house being engulfed in flames. Polk County Volunteer firefighters were sent out to Browning Road to try and battle the blaze, but the house was destroyed.
The owners were in the process of selling the home and are now living in Muscadine, Alabama, according to Lacey. Some of their items remained in the home as they hadn't completely moved out.
He said the fire remained under investigation. No injuries were reported.