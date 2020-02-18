Everyone is well aware of what the region realignments and classification changes for Polk County’s pair of high school athletics means: new teams to face, and new chances at making an impact on the state level and bring home championships.
But before Rockmart and Cedartown face off and then head into competition in AAA or 4-A for 2020 in new regions, they’ve got a pair of foes that seeks to raise the level of competition. The pair of both competing before their rivalry matchup in the Corky Kell Classic.
Barron Stadium will play host to two of the Corky Kell matchups in on Aug. 21, 2020, as the Bulldogs face Carrollton — back in the event for the first time since 2014 — in the opener, while Rockmart will take on Rome High in the night game.
But beyond that, the start of the football season also marks the start of new realignments in 2020.
On the eastern side of the county, Rockmart’s move up by the GHSA into AAA means they’ll have a chance to take on schools they are well familiar with and can also compete with on the big stage. The school’s population put them further down on the list of AAA schools, and in the new 6-AAA created out of 8 other schools puts Rockmart as the southernmost in the new region.
They’ll play Adairsville, Coahulla Creek, LaFayette, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, Murray County, North Murray, Ringgold and Sonoraville.
Their move up places the Jackets slightly further away from opponents than in the past four years within 7-AA much closer by, but are likely to still draw in fans from all corners of Northwest Georgia for games in all of the competitive sports.
In football alone, Rockmart’s new region alignment only allows for two non-region games, meaning the Corky Kell Classic and then the Cedartown rivalry will be played, and then they’ll launch immediately into the region schedule.
The Jackets have traditionally played against foes like Adairsville, Sonoraville, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and LaFayette in all sports, in most recent times in non-region play or tournaments in softball and baseball. The Jackets last played in a region featuring North Murray, Sonoraville, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Adairsville when it played in a 7-AA with two divisions.
Rockmart’s new nine team region will stand for the next two years, when the GHSA will re-evaluate alignments once again and decide whether the changes for 2020 will stand.
On the western side of the county in Cedartown, the Bulldogs have advantage too. They’re coming into a new 4-A region that includes past competitors like Ridgeland, and some others the Bulldogs aren’t as familiar with either.
The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years will now be competing in Region 7-4A. The other teams in Region 7 include Central Carroll, Heritage-Catoosa, Northwest Whitfield, Pickens, Ridgeland, and Southeast Whitfield.
Distance between the schools will not be ideal. The closest region opponent for Cedartown will be Central, who is around 40 miles away. The next closest high school is Southeast Whitfield at 60 miles away, and the furthest is Ridgeland at 80 miles away.
Competition-wise for male sports, Region 7-4A is expected to be friendlier than Cedartown’s current region.
In football, the top-dogs this year were the Ridgeland Panthers who finished 6-4 (5-1) and were trounced by Sandy Creek early in the season. The 2018 baseball champions of the region were Northwest Whitfield, who finished 14-4 in region play.
The boys basketball region champions were LaFayette, who wound up dropping to 3A; the second-best team was Heritage, who went 7-5 in the region.
As for some of the main female sports, the competition should be rather tough. In softball this season, Heritage-Catoosa won the 4A State Title and cruised through region play with a 12-0 record.
The volleyball champions this season were LaFayette, but the best squad left in Region 7-4A is Northwest Whitfield who went 31-11 in 2019. In girls basketball, Northwest Whitfield and Heritage were the class of the far-Northwest Georgia region.
All of these teams should be somewhat familiar foes to the Bulldogs. In years past and region line-ups made previously by the GHSA, Cedartown was a regular foe against teams in the new 7-4A.
Ridgeland, Heritage-Catoosa, Northwest and Southeast Whitfield have at one time all played in region competition with the Bulldogs.
As recently as the shake-up in 2013, the Bulldogs were in a 7-4A that included all the teams Cedartown now plays as a Division B, minus Dalton. They were also in Division A with Pickens County.