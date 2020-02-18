The new walking trail being built at Polk Medical Center is expected to be open in time for a spring stroll around the hospital. The Therapeutic Garden and Trail being installed circles the hospital grounds on the Highway 278 campus. The loop also includes stations where people can utilize equipment for basic exercise routines, such as sit-ups and other calisthenics.
While the track will certainly help the hospital staff get some exercise and lower stress, hospital officials want to make sure the community knows that anyone is welcome to use the track. It is part of Polk Medical Center’s Live Well Polk initiative to get area residents to embrace healthy habits and break bad ones.
“The association between stress and disease is significant,” said Tifani Kinard, Administrator and Chief Nursing Officer for Polk Medical Center. “This beautiful addition to our campus will allow our employees and guests to get outdoors, enjoy the peaceful setting and get some exercise, all at no cost.
“Our goal is to be the community’s connection to health-related information, resources and wellness,” Kinard added. “The Therapeutic Garden and Trail is a great step toward meeting that goal.”
Kinard said the new trail and garden offer the opportunity to partner with community organizations like Polk School District and Keep Polk Beautiful.
The community has certainly chipped in to make the project a success. Representatives of the Doc Ayers-Ray Beck Community Foundation contributed $10,000 for the addition of the fitness system to the trail. The exercise stations will include instructional signs for users. Six laps around the track is just under a mile in distance.
All Americans can benefit from more exercise, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. Fewer than half of all adults get the recommended amount of physical activity.
According to the CDC:
Adults need a minimum of 2 and 1/2 hours (150 minutes) a week of aerobic physical activity. This should be at a moderate level, such as a fast-paced walk for no less than 10 minutes at a time.
Regular physical activity helps people get and keep a healthy weight.
Walkable communities result in more physical activity.
People are more likely to walk and move about more when they feel protected from traffic and safe from crime and hazards.
Maintaining surfaces can keep people who walk from falling and getting hurt. This also helps wheelchairs and strollers and is safer for people with poor vision.
People need to know where places to walk in their communities exist that are safe and convenient.