The Polk County Commission decided as 2019 was coming to a close to spend a big chunk of money in an effort to ensure that 911 radio communications would work smoothly in the future.
The unanimous vote at the end of 2019 to approve a contract with Motorola for new towers and a whole new P-25 mission critical public safety communications system along with handheld radios, links to Cobb County’s core and new towers to improve coverage across the county brings with it a more than $7 million price tag, with costs to be shared by the cities and the Polk School District Police for issuing new handheld radio equipment.
Construction is set to move ahead in the coming months, and is part of an effort in 2020 for county government to put their focus on helping police officers, sheriff’s deputies and volunteer firefighters do their jobs well.
Some of that work will involve new efforts of community participation as officials hope to tackle issues like drug addiction and gang activity locally as public safety gets the front and center attention.
“That’s our top priority this year, and we’ve been working with groups like Polk Against Drugs and the community to tackle this issue,” Commission Chair Jennifer Hulsey said. “One of the ways we hope to proactively get more people involved is through making sure the public knows what we’re dealing with here in Polk County. We will be having a gang and drug awareness event in the coming weeks in order to help bring additional information and education about what our community is facing.”
She said the event — being organized by several organizations working together — is being sponsored by the county in conjunction with local and state law enforcement. The goal is to help provide a greater background of knowledge to the public about what drugs are being used locally, and what gangs are operating locally that law enforcement is trying to curtail.
Another area the county is turning toward again is a look at improving the Polk County Volunteer Fire Department. In recent weeks as the year began, the county discussed coming back to previous work on the fire stations and make decisions about repairs at some of the structures around the county.
The county continues in past and present to look at coverage maps and ISO ratings and look to place stations such a manner that allows the greatest amount of coverage for volunteer fire companies and not have overlapping zones in the process. Previously, the county looked at ways to bring in a mix of paid and volunteer service and reviewed ideas to move stations around to gain the greatest advantage in coverage area.
A recent push by the department for recruitment that started at the beginning of the year continues as they seek to bring in new volunteers and increase the manpower available to help with firefighting. More information about how to become a volunteer firefighter and provide a positive community service can be found at polkga.org/volunteer-fire-dept or by calling the Polk County Emergency Management Agency’s office 770-748-3439 to find out about the requirements.
Alongside the need for manpower in the department is a request from Polk County Public Safety Director Randy Lacey for a review of the spacing between hydrants and needed replacements across the county.
He told the board during their February session that he’d like to see any new hydrants spaced 1,000 feet apart in areas around the county that can handle the water lines necessary to provide fire service.
Lacey added that review of hydrants happen for Insurance Service Organization inspections regularly. Changes to the way hydrants are placed and their distance between one another are sought to help firefighters get water where they need it without the need for pumper trucks, or to provide a faster shuttle service when that isn’t a possibility.
This year will also mark Polk County’s inclusion in the still developing DEA Rome-Floyd High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area that will cover the North Georgia area. Commissioners recently approved permission for the Drug Task Force to send an agent along to work with Federal authorities and other counties in Rome and provide a vehicle for use.
In return, the county will get access to federal investigative resources that become available for agencies participating in the HIDTA detail.
As the county focuses on items like these in law enforcement out of many projects officials are tackling at one time, work that began in year’s past is likely to see fruition in months to come.
Smooth landing sought for runway project
Months of work already underway that is expected to wrap up sometime later in 2020 is the runway extension that began when Gov. Nathan Deal was still in office in 2018 with funding provisions from the state’s Department of Transportation Aviation division that was secured in the previous state budget.
The project finally broke ground in June 2019. The scope of the work requires movement of tons of material to allow for the runway to go out to 5,000 feet and allow for small private jets to land locally, as well as provide an additional 200 feet of space at the end of the runway for planes to utilize in emergency braking situations where they run out of paved surface.
Airport Manager Chuck Beavers said that drivers in the area should expect Airport Road around Cornelius Moore Field to remain closed through July of this year while work continues on the extension requiring that only local traffic be allowed.
The county will be saving money on the project with a recent change order required to be filed by the state with the Astra Group, who is organizing construction efforts that looks to cut at least $27,000 in materials out of the budget overall.
State officials footed most of the bill for the project, with the county having to contributed $1.25 million in matching funds to bring it about. The county runway will also get cracks repaired during the process.
Building projects
As that project moves toward completion, others are in the works to give way to more document storage and make room for several departments in need of additional space.
In 2019, the county purchased the Mundy Building and the former home of Cedarstream on Main Street in downtown Cedartown, and have in the months since begun the process of conversion to provide new office space for several departments. County Administration, Planning and Zoning and the Finance and Human Resources departments will have their own dedicated spaces within the converted Mundy Building in months to come, and the Polk County Extension Service office and 4-H program will make a move out of their current location down the street to the former home of Cedarstream’s main offices.
No decision has been finalized on what to do with the current extension service offices.
With freed up space within the County Administration offices upstairs, plans are to utilize the second floor of the West Avenue building toward climate controlled document storage in efforts to alleviate courthouse space that is generating new paperwork daily that is required to be kept.
The County’s Tax Assessors office and Tax Commissioner will stay put on the first floor of the county administration office, as will the Board of Elections office.
That space is already undergoing renovations to increase security for personnel and voting machines ahead of the 2020 election cycle, a project that upgrades the front area of the office with counter-style windows and more is expected to be completed in the weeks to come.
Polk County’s voting cycle this year includes the Presidential primary in March along with candidate registration during the first week of the month, then followed by May local and state primaries, the potential for July run-off votes and then the final balloting in November.
The County is also looking at additional measures to increase security at the both courthouses with changes to the loading zones utilized for inmate transfer in and out of courtrooms.
They’ve already gotten work underway on spaces at Polk County Courthouse No. 2 — the historic building — to allow jail inmates and prisoners to be transported in and out of secured areas. Plans are in motion to expand those security upgrades Polk County Courthouse No. 1 — the larger courthouse — in the coming months as well.
Upgrades to security at both courthouses have been underway for some time, with the most recent changes with creating better control over entry and exit points in and out of both buildings for the public and employees.
Security is a prime factor for the county courthouses as high profile cases loom on the horizon in the Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court, including three different murder cases being moved through the dockets in 2020.
Zoning changes
The county also seeks to make movement forward in 2020 on a longstanding project of updates to zoning rules and regulations that keep popping up at Commission meetings in months and years past.
A focus on zoning is one of the projects that Assistant County Manager Connor Hooper is set to tackle over the course of the rest of the year, utilizing the help of Planning and Zoning’s Carolyn Elliott and officials at the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission.
Hooper said the goal is to formulate language that provides property owners with a greater understanding of the rules and tightens up various zoning classifications for what is and isn’t permitted.
“The idea is to update to make the whole process less confusing for property owners, who are seeking to complete renovation projects or rezone their property for a variety of reasons,” he explained.
For instance, the goal is to avoid mixing zones within specific areas, so that residential areas don’t end up with islands of commercially zoned land scattered around the county.
In recent months, Commissioners have sought to gain a greater hold on zoning issues as specific requests come before the board for final consideration. Commissioner Ray Carter has raised the point several times that as ordinances stand currently, some requests that come before board members fall outside of the rules the county established in the past.
Celebrating locals for doing good.
The year past and one ahead also marks a time for the county to inaugurate and continue a new tradition of celebrating people who are doing good for the community.
In 2019, County Commissioners celebrated the first Citizen of the Year award given out to Ashly Ray. She was selected after stopping to provide roadside assistance for a county employee who was stuck on the side of the highway with a flat tire. She received a plaque and a $100 Amazon gift for her deed.
Commissioners are accepting applications for the 2020 award through the end of October this year to be able to give out the award in December.
Those interested in nominating a citizen for the award or want more information can find it at polkga.org/citizen-of-the-year.