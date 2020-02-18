The Polk County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its Spring and Summer events with a focus on helping business grow and bringing fun for all to the community as a whole.
Chamber members and those business leaders interested in the future of Polk County’s workforce are encouraged this Friday to take part in a forthcoming Education and Workforce committee meeting set to start at 4 p.m. at Jefferson Southern. This committee is the force behind the collaboration within the education community and Polk County businesses.
“Our Education and Workforce Committee is an excellent resource for our members who are looking to connect with the school district and can provide leads for employment and match skills sets of students to jobs in our community,” said Blair Elrod, Executive Director of the Chamber.
As March approaches, the Chamber will prepare for their first Small Business Roundtable.
This upcoming event is slated for Tuesday, March 24 from 12 to 1 p.m. and is open to all business and industry leaders for a $5 fee. The event will feature the opportunity to hear from a speaker as well as time for attendees to discuss their current business challenges and successes.
March’s topic will be on Workforce Development: How to Create and Keep the Best Team.
“Workforce Development is often a topic we find that our members would like help in and this is something we wanted to address in this first of a series of round tables,” said Elrod.
These events will be held quarterly and the Chamber invites attendees to bring their own lunch. Those wanting to attend this event can RSVP on the Chamber website at www.polkgeorgia.com.
The Chamber is also beginning to coordinate efforts with both the Haralson and Paulding County Chambers to co-host an event for voters to learn more about candidates in both the US Congress District 14 and Georgia Senate District 31 races.
“Our first planning meeting is coming up next week and I am excited to collaborate with both the Haralson and Paulding Chambers to give voters the opportunity to learn more about the candidates so they can feel confident when they go to the polls,” Elrod added.
The Chamber will also hold a pair of board meetings in March and May.
The first, on March 19 will be held at Skydive Spaceland in Rockmart at 4 p.m. and will include discussion on a new fundraiser for the Summer in addition to the annual Homespun Festival held in Rockmart.
The May 21 meeting will be held at the Cedartown Welcome Center at 4 p.m. Community participation in the board and helping make upcoming events a success is always welcome.