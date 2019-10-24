Our House Women's Shelter invites the community to come take part in a reminder of the cost of domestic violence on Friday evening in an event starting at 7 p.m. in Cedartown.
The front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2 will play host to a candlelight vigil starting in the evening to remember the victims and honor the survivors of domestic violence.
Organizers at Our House reported that the event will be taking place rain or shine, and a tent will be available if wet weather holds through the evening hours as expected in the forecast.
Our House Women's Shelter provides a temporary safe house for battered women and their children and to help them get back toward making healthy life choices. They've been helping women and children since 1994.
Their 24-hour crisis line for those in need of immediate help is 770-749-9330.
Those interested in more information can check out the Our House Women's Shelter Facebook page.