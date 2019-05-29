Polk County Rotarians got a chance to hear how they can make an impact on thousands of lives during a presentation at their latest meeting to close out May.
Jacob Burson, Growth Director from Orphan Aid Liberia, was invited to talk about his organization's mission and ways that local Rotarians and anyone interested in making a difference in the lives of children can help.
Orphan Aid Liberia is a team of over fifteen individuals who are answering the call to assist orphans in Liberia by providing over 3 million plus meals, educating over 500+ children and deworming 15,000+ since 2008. Their primary goal is in those three fields: education, medication and food.
"Their call to the mission field has touched countless lives and their story is one of courage in answering God's call," said Blair Elrod, Polk County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and local Rotarian who invited Burson to speak.
Those interested in helping can visit their site at orphanaidliberia.org.