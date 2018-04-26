- Ideas are being sought to trim out as much excess spending from the county budget as possible.
The county’s ordinance committee is looking at many edits in the coming months, and recently revisited employee budgets.
Currently department heads sport the ability to spend $1,000 of their general funds without seeking permission from County Manager Matt Denton, but the group is looking to expand that number for the sake of time and efficiency.
The position of county manager might come with an increased $25,000 budget in the future.
“In item 1, it says department heads have the ability to spend up to $1,000,” Denton said. “Public Works alone, some of the parts they have to buy, easily exceed $1,000, so I propose we increase that to $2,000.”
For general expenditures, Denton suggested the position of county manager come with a base $15,000 budget, but should the funds allow it, the manager will have the ability to spend up to $25,000 for the acquisition of cars and car-related items.
“I proposed increasing my spending ability to $15,000 for just regular items,” Denton said. “Provided sufficient funds have been appropriated and provided competitive quotes or vendors have been solicited.”
Denton added that “Purchases from state or federal auctions will not require a competitive bid. In item 3, I added ‘the county manager can spend up to $25,000 for the purchase of vehicles and equipment providing sufficient funds have been appropriated and competitive bids have been solicited.”
To eliminate an unneeded position, the county revisited the purchasing policy.
Currently the ordinance demands the position of ‘purchasing agent’ be created, but county employees have already created an acquisition system that eliminates the need for such a worker.
“If you read the lined out, it said ‘there is hereby created the office of purchasing agent,’” Denton said. “But we don’t need a purchasing agent. So, I propose we change the language to say ‘commissioners may create the position of purchasing agent ‘as needed.’”
The county had a purchasing agent in the past, but the position naturally created more trouble than it was deemed worthy of.
“The way it was handled, she (the previous purchasing agent) created a store upstairs,” Denton said. “It wound up being full of outdated ink cartridges and different things people said they needed. She stocked up on them and no one wanted them later on, so we wound up throwing them in the trash.”
Since then department heads have been able to order the materials they need themselves for their specific needs. The workers need only order their items online, and Office Depot agrees to deliver the next day.
“It comes out of their budget, and it works best that way,” Denton said.
The committee also took up the issue of how to gain more revenue through grants. With no clear direction related to approaching grants, the group decided to research neighboring counties and research the best way to approach the topic.
“We need to be ready for future grants that might come our way,” commissioner Jose Iglesias said. “Whether its given to us, whether we compete for it, whether we hire a grant writer. Just having a clear language of what is expected for our county would help.”