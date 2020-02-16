Make sure to get tickets now while they last for a breakfast event people look forward to enjoying every year.
The Cedartown Optimist Club is getting ready for the 2020 Ham and Egg Day fundraiser coming up on February 29.
Tickets remain on sale for $7.50 for the event being held at the Goodyear Civic Center in Cedartown.
Dine in and carry out options as in years past are available for those who want to sit down and catch up, or for those who want to head back home to enjoy their plates in private. Those who dine-in do have an all-you-can-eat option.
Service begins at 7 a.m. this year and continues through 11 a.m.
Anyone who wants pre-sale tickets now can purchase them from an Optimist Club member or participating locations including Perfect Fit Alterations on South Main Street, State Farm Insurance across from Burger King on North Main Street, and Rudy Woods Appliances on West Avenue.
Local scouts from Troop 21 and new Cedartown High Junior Optimist Club members will also be on hand to help serve breakfast, which includes Ham and Eggs, grits and biscuit, and choice of beverages including coffee, milk, soft drinks and juice.
Money raised through the annual breakfast goes toward helping the Boy Scouts, the Ferst Readers, the Polk County Fishing Rodeo, the Jonah Bag Backpack program, CHINS, Youth Summerfest, Polk Family Connection helping with their annual Teen Maze event and the Polk County 4-H program and a number of other youth-centered organizations in the community.
Those willing to help with the breakfast can also participate in the sponsorship program put together by Cedartown Optimist. They’re offering gold, silver or bronze level of help that doesn’t exceed $250. Corporate sponsor funds will go toward helping youth programs throughout Polk County. Those interested can send in donations to Ham and Egg Day Chair Michelle Ruper at her State Farm office at 607 N. Main St., Cedartown, Ga., 30125.
Any checks should be made out to Cedartown Optimist Club.
All told, the club annually raises more than $5,000 from the Ham and Egg Day fundraiser, and money locally spent goes to more than 20 different youth-related projects in and around the community.
The Cedartown Optimist Club began on Dec. 4, 1958 and in the past six decades continues to remain a friend to local youths. They meet at 7 a.m. on Thursdays.
Contact a Cedartown Optimist Club member of the club for information about becoming a member or in assisting the club in funding local efforts that benefit children.