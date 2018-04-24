- Poverty rate drives a federal designation of Cedartown’s South Main Street and a southern Polk County area for additional business investment.
Local businesses and those wanting to invest in the area have a new opportunity thanks to the federal government’s decision to give an area of Cedartown and southern Polk County a designation as a qualified opportunity zone.
It comes as good news for industries and businesses who are looking to expand and hire additional staff.
Gov. Nathan Deal announced the decision from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Services’ approval all of Georgia’s nominations for Qualified Opportunity Zones in an April 16 press release.
According to the release, the Qualified Opportunity Zone distinction was created by The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to spur economic growth in low-income communities by allowing investors to defer federal taxes by taking capital gains from other investments and investing in these designated areas.
“In Georgia, we have seen firsthand the value of adhering to conservative principles and creating a business-friendly environment to promote economic development,” Deal said in an April 16 press release. “By attracting more private investment to underserved areas, the tax incentives for Qualified Opportunity Zones will further encourage businesses to invest in the communities that need it most, while also creating meaningful employment opportunities across the state.”
His statement added that the areas we nominated — including both rural and urban communities — that experienced a slower economic recovery in the last few years.
“These tax incentives represent another step forward in their economic revitalization,” Deal said in the release. “We look forward to working with the Department of the Treasury, the IRS and the private sector to take full advantage of this program and boost economic growth for Georgia’s economically disadvantaged areas,” the release further stated.
The areas are based off of census tracts, and the area of South Main Street in Cedartown and stretching through southern Polk County to the line with Haralson is designated as tract 104. The area includes the stretch of Highway 27 south east and west, and in that zone allows for businesses or industries who want to use money from investments, say on the stock market or bonds, to then use as capital for any expansion-related projects and not have to pay tax.
It joins only one of four designated in Northwest Georgia, which includes Rossville in Walker County, an area of Gilmer County, and a portion of South and West Rome.
State Rep. Trey Kelley said that he worked with local leadership to ensure the area of South Main Street and southern Polk County along with state leaders to ensure the area on the census tract was on the list.
“Having a portion of Cedartown designated as a federally qualified opportunity zone will drive investment in this part of our community,” Kelley said.
“With new private sector investments I am confident the southern portion of Cedartown and Polk County will tremendous growth. This is just another example of how the Trump Tax Plan works for our citizens.”
City manager Bill Fann said that his hopes it would bring more business.
“I’m hopeful that it will be something that is helpful for us to get others to come invest in Cedartown,” Fann said. “We’ll have to see how it works out.”
Fann said more details would be forthcoming about how Cedartown and Polk County can utilize the new designation. Georgia submitted 260 nominations from 83 counties, comprising 60 percent rural communities and 40 percent urban communities, ahead of the March 21 deadline and all were approved by the Department of the Treasury. Most of the zones are in a corridor of southern Georgia stretching from the Alabama and Florida lines to the Atlantic coast, plus a section east of Atlanta heading toward South Carolina. These areas are mainly rural.
Qualified Opportunity Zones are intended to facilitate investment in areas where poverty rates are greater than 20 percent. The program will be administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA).
“This designation will enable some of our state’s struggling communities to attract much-needed private sector investment,” said DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn. “By giving an economic ‘shot in the arm’ to these communities, our goal is to boost investment where it’s most urgently needed.”
Qualified Opportunity Zones retain this designation for 10 years. Investors can defer tax on any prior gains until no later than Dec. 31, 2026, as long as the gains are reinvested in a Qualified Opportunity Fund, a vehicle for investment in Qualified Opportunity Zones. In addition, if an investor holds the investment in the Opportunity Fund for at least 10 years, the investor would be eligible for an increase in its basis equal to the fair market value of the investment on the date that it is sold.
The Department of the Treasury and the IRS plan to issue additional information on Qualified Opportunity Funds to address the certification of Opportunity Funds, which are required to have at least 90 percent of fund assets invested in Opportunity Zones. DCA will communicate additional details on the program as they are released. The federal program is a completely different program from the state-run Opportunity Zone program which has been around for about a decade.
“They are forming Opportunity Funds and we’re still waiting for details, specifics about those,” said Mary Brown Sandys, director of communications for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. “As they define the Opportunity Funds, we’ll keep people apprised of what that means.” She said her preliminary understanding is that the funds will be set up for investors to access to defer capital gains taxes.
Sandys said the program would infuse money, “into communities that might not typically attract funding from this investor.”
The tax incentives for Qualified Opportunity Zones are designed to further encourage businesses to invest in communities that need it most, while also creating meaningful employment opportunities. From a state perspective, local governments seeking to expand redevelopment and revitalization efforts in certain older commercial and industrial areas can qualify for state Opportunity Zone assistance through tax credits. The state’s maximum job tax credit is $3,500 per job. The tax credit is available to both new and existing businesses that create two or more jobs. The tax credit applies to all eligible businesses, from restaurants and hotels to general retail establishments, not just major industries.
It was originally considered by city officials to be a potential inducement for companies to redevelop in areas of special interest.
Editor Kevin Myrick and The Rome News-Tribune’s Doug Walker contributed to this story.