Rockmart's new and improved Legion Field is ready for another season of little league softball and baseball, and to commemorate the occasion, a parade of vehicles and players made its way through the city.
Hundreds of locals lined the sidewalks of College and Marble Street as those soon to compete in the field rode along and waved to their fans. Sheriff Johnny Moats and other local officials joined in, and the tour concluded when the players reached the Nathan Dean Sports Complex.
With teams slated to begin playing in the coming weeks, the field couldn't have been done sooner. The improved play-area comes from the efforts of Johnny's Enterprise, Travis Kendrick, Adam Brinkley, the Rockmart Recreational Department, and those who contributed time or money to the project.
Those looking to take a more hands-on approach in supporting can do so in many ways. Due to their increased size, the Rockmart Fast Pitch team is looking to hire umpires, and buying tickets to the games is a sure-fire way of making sure youth can keep playing.
Businesses can also sponsor the teams, and the little league baseball team announced they would begin announcing players, coaches, and sponsors over the microphone of at the beginning of each game in each division.
Those interested in more information about the teams can visit https://www.facebook.com/Rockmart-Little-League-Baseball-434266645303/ and https://www.facebook.com/Rockmart-Fast-Pitch-296174560428179/.