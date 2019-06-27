The public is invited to come take part and leave comments about how they feel about a proposed detour off North Main Street around a much-needed bridge replacement project.
Tonight's open house to discuss the Georgia DOT’s additional need to flow traffic around the proposed construction project off Main Street and on to other corridors available to drivers starts at 5 p.m. at Cedartown City Hall.
Anyone interested in learning more about the proposed project are encouraged to attend the meeting and express their thoughts and preferences.
“We would like to hear the viewpoints and concerns of all area residents," says Grant Waldrop, district engineer at the Georgia DOT office in White in a press release.
Plans call for replacing the existing bridge over Cedar Creek Tributary with a new structure and new roadway approaches. This bridge was built in 1938 and widened in 1949.
It is classified as having an unknown foundation. Due to the age of the bridge and its current conditions, it has been recommended for replacement. The proposed mainline would consist of two 11-foot travel lanes, one 14-foot center turn lane with curb and gutter, and sidewalks. It is anticipated the bridge will be closed to traffic and reconstructed in the existing location with an offsite detour.
This public information open house will provide the public with an opportunity to view the proposed project, ask questions, and comment on it.
“The Georgia DOT strongly believes that since this project is intended to serve the people of Cedartown and Polk County, the ideas and preferences of these people are important and can make a difference in our planning,” Waldrop explains. “This meeting will provide the public with an opportunity to review the proposed project, ask questions, and express their preferences.”
The Open House will be informal and the public is invited to attend any time between 5 and 7 p.m. The meeting site is accessible to persons with disabilities. Accommodations for people with disabilities can be arranged with advance notice by calling Joseph Ciavarro District Planning & Programming Engineer at 678-721-5164 phone number.
Written statements will be accepted concerning this project until Thursday, July 11, 2019. Written statements may be submitted to Mr. Eric Duff, State Environmental Administrator, Georgia Department of Transportation Office of Environmental Services at 600 West Peachtree Street, N.W. – 16th Floor, Atlanta, Ga., 30308.