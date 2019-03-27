A lot of good can come out of time off from a regular job. Rockmart High School head coach Biff Parson got to experience firsthand just what happens when going out of town and away from regular duties to serve a higher calling can produce.
During a recent trip overseas to Brazil to take part in a Fellowship of Christian Athletes (American) football camp, he was part of a local worship service for some of the youth who participate in the program. One of the FCA organizers heading up the camp Clint Fair brought the coaches to the service, and with the help of a translator were able to participate in a multi-lingual exchange of faith.
“When we got there, they were singing and having the praise band play, and then Clint got up and preached the word and gave his testimony and had an altar call,” Parson said. “There were about 50 young kids from Brazil that accepted Christ that night.”
Parson said he sat in the worship service and felt the emotion wash over him in that moment, watching so many head up to the front of the church and take part in the altar call. But it also reminded him of something else that was just as important.
“We worship a god that doesn’t care about race, or language barriers or what part of the world you come from,” Parson said. “He’s evident. He’s everywhere. It was moving and touching experience.”
This for Parson was the whole point of the trip. Football was a way to get youth and young adults alike to participate, but the real reason for going thousands of miles from home was the shared love of Christ.
“It’s one of those experiences that you’ll never forget,” he said.
Of course, they weren’t lacking for time on the gridiron either. Parson along with other coaches from the United States conducted a camp with those who make up the future of American-style football in Brazil. It’s still a burgeoning sport in a place where football is in the United States is known as soccer.
Though new, Parson and the other coaches on the trip weren’t lacking for players who were eager and hardworking.
“They were hungry to learn the sport in Brazil, it’s very new there,” Parson said. “They felt like we were NFL coaches sharing some small fundamentals of the game.”
Though with his previous experience in the European NFL league, he can say that statement with a bit of fact behind it.
Parson said despite language barriers it was easy for coaches to give pointers on fundamentals for participants and said with the chance to also share lessons from the gospels after camps were over, the whole of the experience was humbling and worthwhile. An experience he said was rare for high school coaches, but one he hopes he gets to do again.
Which won’t be easy.
Parson and are FCA Coordinator for Polk County Haley Landers spent more than a year getting Parson onto the team to go to the Brazilian-hosted camp. She said that with Parson’s schedule, along with leading the team on their 2018 run through the state playoffs, even having the time to consider such a mission trip was unbelievable in itself.
“He wanted to take time out of his life, and go to not the safest of places, and work with people who don’t have the kinds of means that he has,” Landers said.
Landers added it was a chance for Parson to lead by example for the local community and especially with FCA participants in local schools. Gatherings where youth can share their faith together are student-led in Polk School District, and have 1,000 participants this year in all 10 schools across the county.
Landers added that students don’t have to be athletes to participate, but only need to share a common faith in Christianity.