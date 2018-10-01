This past weekend marked a somber day of remembrance for the family, friends and fellow officers of local law enforcement who gathered to honor the loss of one of their own a year ago.
Last Saturday marked the anniversary of the tragic killing of Polk County Police Detective Kristen Hearne, and events honoring her memory and those who continue to serve in the line of duty a year after she was gunned down.
Hearne’s family and friends gathered in a noon ceremony outside of Polk County Courthouse No. 1 in Cedartown around the Law Enforcement Memorial to lay a wreath and remind the community of her ultimate sacrifice made on Sept. 29, 2017.
Among those providing remembrances of her life and commitment to her family and job was Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd.
“She lit up every room that she was ever in, she was very good for victims of crimes because she had a heart,” he said. “If there’s anything more than she loved than policing, it was being a mother. And I know that Isaac was her world. I saw it in her eyes when he was at the PD running around.”
He said her love for family and faith made him proud to be a leader, mentor and comforter to Hearne during her time with the department.
“She often came into my office seeking advice on life, and I didn’t always have that wisdom, but we always ended up in the Bible and what God said,” Dodd added. “I’m happy today to know where she is, and we would love for her to be standing here right beside us. But I know she wouldn’t leave heaven for nothing.”
During the 61 years the Polk County Police Department has existed, they have only lost two officers according to Dodd. Hearne, shot and killed in the line of duty while supporting Officer David Goodrich on a call has thus far been the only one who has died by another’s hand.
“Never have we seen such violence, and never have we seen such hatred,” Dodd said. “I think it can be summed up in one word, as a God-fearing Christian man who believes in the Bible, the Bible teaches us that the devil is roaming to and fro on the earth, looking for someone to devour.”
Dodd, who grew emotional during his speech, said “That’s what happened to Kristen (Hearne) on that day, and that’s what I’ve come to grips with. She was placed there by God’s reasoning.”
“There’s a lot of things we won’t know until we get to heaven,” Dodd said. “When we get there, I’m sure we’ll know why.”
The only other officer to die in the line of duty wearing a Polk County Police uniform was Officer Ed Jones. He was killed in a car accident in 1970, Dodd said.
The chief’s nephew and Young’s Grove Baptist Church pastor Blake Dodd add his own remembrances of Hearne, and reminded the audience that her sacrifice is just one of many made by first responders who run toward the danger to help saves lives.
“I know many of you family and friends have struggled over the past year to piece together what happened on that day,” he said. “I know there have been moments of anger, of misunderstanding. How could something senseless and something that doesn’t even make sense rob you of something so precious.”
Dodd added “I would just encourage you today to focus on the wonderful life that she lived, and I would just encourage you to focus on the wonderful legacy she left behind too for us. Live not for yourself, but live for your fellow man. And I know this without a shadow of a doubt, that when Kristen stood before the Lord almost a year ago today, I believe he said to her ‘Well done, my good and faithful servant.’”
Polk County Commission chair Jennifer Hulsey recounted Hearne’s accomplishments over her career, from her role as a deputy with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office before she came to serve with the Polk County Police, to her hard work locally to help bring justice for those who were victims of crimes with a case clearance rate as a detective at 28 percent, well above the state average of 15 percent case clearance annually.
“She loved her job and those she worked with, and she was committed to fighting for victims,” Hulsey said. “If someone needed Kristen, she was always there.”
Last Saturday’s ceremony was organized via Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier and Litesey Funeral Home, who provided the wreath to honor Hearne, along with local officials with the county and law enforcement.
Brazier added his additional thoughts and prayers for the Hearne family in the year following her death.
“Our hearts continue to pour out to them as we all still feel the sorrow of the great void left in our lives without Kristen,” Brazier said. “I will never forget her smile, and I don’t think anyone else will either.”
The Hearne family was on hand to participate, including Det. Hearne’s surviving son Isaac who helped place the wreath next to the memorial on the courthouse grounds.
Flags locally also flew at half staff in Hearne’s memory at county buildings and businesses across the area.