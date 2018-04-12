Local resident David Oliver has a unique idea for the future of local police, and it involves a solution that was suggested previously. He has joined others who called in 2017 for the county commission to abolish the Polk County Police Department during the board’s latest work session.
“I’ve been doing some investigating as to why we have two departments,” Oliver said. “Most counties, out of 151 counties, only 13 counties in Georgia have two departments like this. Most everyone else just has the sheriff’s department and everything runs through their jurisdiction, and I think that’s the way we should be going. We are by far the poorest county listed under those 13.”
Oliver believes merging the departments has numerous benefits, but being able to eliminate positions and consolidate work to save money was a headliner for his argument.
“Having two departments couldn’t possibly save you money, but consolidating is going to bring you savings,” Oliver said. “It has to because there’s positions that are going to be eliminated. I know our sheriff’s department is underfunded. I know that we’re understaffed on jailers for instance. In any event, if anything happens to our jailers or even the prisoners over there right now. We’re under what we’re supposed to have in manpower over there. It’s possible we could be found liable. That could cost us an arm and a leg down the line. Eliminating some positions in the police department could be used to fill positions in the jail. As for the officers, they would simply be moved over.”
Oliver sees combing the forces as more than a way to save money, however. With officers under one jurisdiction, he hopes to see their training universalized and done together.
“I’m concerned about the duties of all these officers,” Oliver said. “If you put them all under the same umbrella, their training will be uniform. Everyone will know what’s going on in that one department. Right now, there has to be double duties. Two chiefs, two assistants. They’re doing the same duties in the county and under the sheriff.”
The commissioners had little to comment, but member Hal Floyd took note of Oliver’s comments on the jail staff before they moved on to other business.
“I think you guys need to do a little investigating, a little homework, a little studying, and look into this seriously,” Oliver said in closing.