TUCKER - Oglethorpe Power Corp. recently presented a check for $5,000 to the Murphy-Harpst Children’s Center.
The donation will be used to fund an irrigation system for a multipurpose outdoor therapeutic recreation field, an important tool used by healthcare professionals in the effort to strengthen children who may be physically or emotionally delayed due to past trauma.
The $5,000 represents OPC’s second donation in support of the Cedartown-based Center.
“We are thrilled with the new addition of the multipurpose field for our program. The irrigation system will enable us to maintain a healthy grass foundation for many years of fun. The children love playing in the soft, safe, greenspace!” states Pam Kramer, director of community engagement for Murphy-Harpst.
Murphy-Harpst Children’s Center is located just a few miles from Sewell Creek Energy Facility, a gas-fired combustion turbine power plant operated by Oglethorpe Power.
Murphy-Harpst is an independent not-for-profit organization committed to meeting the needs of abused and neglected young people through residential treatment, placements in specialized foster care, and community programs that serve at-risk youth and their families.
In partnership with the United Methodist Women national office, services are available to all children regardless of sex, race, color, or creed, and whose needs can be addressed and treated within the scope of program services.
Oglethorpe Power is one of the nation’s largest power supply cooperatives with more than $12 billion in assets serving 38 Electric Membership Corporations which, collectively, provide electricity to approximately 4.1 million Georgia residents.