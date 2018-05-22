Local officials had high praise for Cedartown Police Officer Shane Eason who reconnected a woman with her family who was reported missing for two days.
Using a special system of cameras mounted all over his police vehicle, Eason was able to locate the woman through the special tag reader after her license plate popped up as being listed on a missing persons report.
City Manager Bill Fann recounted the events during the Cedartown City Commission meeting and commended Eason for his swift action to reconnect the woman with her family.
“The tag reader reads tags coming and going [in passing cars],” Fann said. “If something is odd or off, for example a stolen car, it would pop up on the screen.”
Last month in April, Officer Eason’s tag reader automatically scanned the tag that belonged to an elderly woman that had been reported missing from her home by her family.
Eason took the woman to the hospital after realizing that she was not actually missing. Once safe, her family was quickly alerted and she returned home.
“Officer Eason, in his kindness, took care of this lady and understood what the problem was,” Fann said
The woman’s family, grateful for the kind treatment that Cedartown demonstrated, called officials to thank the city for their help.
“Her son contacted Chief (Jamie) Newsome and myself to express his deepest appreciation to Officer Eason for taking care of his mother,” Fann said.
Fann said Eason exemplified the character traits of gentleness and kindness that should inspire pride for the City of Cedartown.