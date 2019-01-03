Officials are still working to identify the body of a man who was pulled out of Cedar Creek on Wednesday.
Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier said the remains are being kept at Polk County's morgue and they'll be transferred to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Crime Lab for a full autopsy in the days to come after he pronounced the still-yet identified man dead at 1:15 p.m.
Brazier said details are still forthcoming on the identity, and an autopsy will be required before they are able to determine the cause of death. The body was first spotted and 911 called around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome additionally said further information about their ongoing investigation will be made available once the identity of the man is confirmed.
For now, all Brazier was able to say is that the unidentified male was between the ages of 30 and 40, and appeared to have been in the water for several days.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, along with the Cedartown Police remain on the case.
Brazier added his thanks for the support of local fire officials as well.
"I want to thank Cedartown Fire and Rescue and Polk County Volunteer Fire and Rescue for their assistance in securing the remains against a very rapidly flowing current," Brazier said. "The fireman went in with a boat and with the greatest of professional ease managed to get him from being trapped in the debris safely get him into the bank where we could process. Under the circumstances they are to be commended because they did a heck of a job for us and the police department."