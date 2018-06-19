- Avoid injury by taking prudent steps to stay cool and hydrated this summer
The thermometer is on a steady rise after some slightly unseasonably cooler temperatures at the start of last week, and local officials are expecting the temperatures to continue to rise.
Even with rain in the forecast, temperatures are expected near 90 all this week, and as the official start of summer fast approaches next Thursday, it can only get even worse.
Polk County Public Safety Director remembers the late spring of 2016, and how a lot of rain continued to fall through the month of May two years ago and caused flooding, and then the summer turned hot and dry through many months following.
“When it stopped rain, boy did it stop,” he said.
The summer of 2016 saw record high temperatures, dry conditions that persisted through the fall months, and wildfires a-plenty. Those problems are just some of the worries that local officials have when it comes to shifts in climate.
Georgia and the rest of the nation are expected to feel the ill-effects of above average temperatures again, with the National Weather Service predicting a 40 percent chance of a hotter forecast in Polk County and the rest of the region as the season continues into late June, July and August.
Forecasters are also looking at the probability of an El Nino event forming over the southern Pacific this year, which will lead through various climate models to above average rainfall throughout this summer for many portions of the country.
What does this mean for Polk County?
There are even chances it could be a hot, steamy summer of above average rainfall, or a hot, dry summer without many clouds in the sky.
No matter what happens with the weather, there’s one thing for certain: temperatures are going up, and people need to take precautions to avoid health issues when heading outside.
Heat and the body
Here’s something to remember for this and all summers to come: despite how refreshing a soft drink can be on a hot afternoon in July, it isn’t always good for you.
Caffeine is technically not a cause for people being less hydrated but it doesn’t rehydrate people as well as plain old water.
Lacey said avoiding soft drinks, and hot beverages like tea and coffee during hotter parts of the day are preferable for keeping one healthy. Water and electrolytes are key to keeping a balanced amount of liquid in the body during the hottest days of summer.
“People don’t stay hydrated enough,” Lacey said. “They think that drinking a cup of coffee will be fine, but really it isn’t all that good for you in the summer months.”
Dehydration is a big problem during the hotter months of the year. It isn’t simply just having a lack of water. It’s when the body loses more fluid than one drinks, usually through trying to fight heat through excess sweat.
Increasing water intake is just part of the way to avoid dehydration during the hotter months of the year. Staying in a cooler, shaded area if one has to be outdoors is also necessary to keep safe from the heat.
People should also wear light clothing which will reflect light from the body, instead of dark clothing which absorbs it. Frequent breaks – especially indoors with air conditioning – are also a positive step toward avoiding heat-related health issues.
Lacey said the biggest thing people can do is go inside when they feel hot.
Consequences of the heat
Back in May, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency took time out to talk about the dangers of heat ahead of the summer months. In a press release from the agency, officials pointed out that more than 100 heat-related deaths take place in the state annually.
Polk County is no stranger to that problem. Coroner Tony Brazier said that higher temperatures have taken a toll on local residents in the past, and will likely to continue to cause problems in the future.
“We’ve had several heat related deaths and a number of heat related injuries,” he said.
The amount of injuries caused by heat were reported by Polk Medical Center at 4 in 2016, and 6 in 2017, according to officials there.
It might not seem like much, but it can add up over time. And most of the problem with heat-related injuries is people don’t recognize there is a problem until it might be too late.
“Don’t let yourself get too overheated outside,” Brazier said. “Recognize that when you feel like you’re beginning to lose energy, that is likely the time to go inside and cool off for a while.”
His hopes like other officials are to prevent future heat-related injuries and deaths, especially as the thermometer rises in the weeks ahead.