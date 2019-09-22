Oak Ridge Hair Station is now open and accepting new clients and welcoming current clients in Rockmart.
The new salon is located at 156 Prospect Road near Haney Farm and Ranch Supply off Highway 278.
Oak Ridge Hair Salon is the result of the combined efforts of Haven, Hillary Deems and Halie Akins. The trio have over 30 years of experience combined and are confident in providing a professional, yet personal session each and every time a customer comes in for a new hairdo and more.
"At Oak Ridge, you can expect to walk into a trendy, modern, and inviting environment," the new owners said in a press release. "Each stylist, is ready to greet you with a warm smile and a passion for making you feel and look your best while in their chair."
Clients invited to call, stop by and see the new space and also please like the Oak Ridge Hair Station page on Facebook and Instagram to learn more about what all the salon has to offer and also more about each stylist.