Witness the magic of the nativity scene like never before by visiting the upcoming 'O Holy Night' display by local artist Susan Waters.
The upcoming show is set to be held at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center starting on November 7 and continuning through December 22.
Locals art lovers are invited to view the life-size paper mâché sculptures of Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus, shepherds, donkeys, sheep, angels, and more in the display brought to life by Waters and her use of clay and paper mâché together to form figures that embody a life-like character in each of her creations.
The official reception is scheduled for Nov. 11 from 1 through 3 p.m., and groups are now welcome to schedule tours to the creche display by emailing rcac@rockmart-ga.gov or calling 770-684-2707. Anyone interested in visiting the gallery are welcome to view the current “Visions in Textiles” and more at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center, located at 316 North Piedmont Avenue Bldg 300.
Waters, who was born in Bath, England, is known for a variety of media.
She works with oils, watercolors, acrylics, clay, and paper mâché. Her detailed paper mâché and wire sculptures were used by Rockmart First United Methodist Church in Rockmart's Christmas Parade.
More works can be found on her website at www.susandwaters.com.