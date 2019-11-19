The work of Susan Waters is back on display, and this time is available to patrons of the arts in Cedartown.
The Cedartown Performing Arts Center has opened its gallery space up to the life size crèche created by Waters and featured at last year's Rockmart Art Gallery winter show.
O Holy Night features over 40 figures and paintings made by Waters over the past 18 years. The life-size figures were hand constructed using wire and paper mâché, and some even have the ability to move. They've been featured as well over the years in the annual Rockmart Christmas Parade.
The Winter Dreams also features local artists and their paintings depicting various themes from the winter season. The show is now open to the public through January 6. Hours are 1 to 6 p.m. and will be closed on the holidays.
This weekend, join artists and Waters for a reception for the O Holy Night show on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. An additional reception is being held for artists and the community for the Winter Dreams show on Saturday, December 14 starting at 7 p.m.
Both exhibits will be open for viewing during both receptions.