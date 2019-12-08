The incredibly beautiful work of artist Susan Waters is on display for area residents to see.
And it’s worth the short drive to Cedartown to see it.
“O Holy Night” is an exhibit at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center and features 35 paper mâché sculptures by Susan Waters. There are also two “in progress” sculpture examples, five paintings and four total scenes with one featuring a painted background.
Originally from Bath, England, Waters lives in Rockmart. She works in a variety of media including oils, watercolor, acrylic, clay and paper mâché. Most recently, Waters tied for 4th place from the American Arts Awards for 2019’s best surrealists.
“One of the reasons I chose this medium to work is because it’s extremely inexpensive and I can do it alone unless i’m working on something very big that needs a huge frame,” Waters said. “This is very lightweight and if the pieces are being moved and they’re damaged, it’s easy to repair them.”
Waters said she originally created the pieces for Christmas floats. So they were intended to moved around a lot in parades. Then they were kept in her basement. Last year when someone approached her to put them on display, they had to be rewired and refinished.
“I had to do an intense remodeling of them,” she said. “For example the angels’ wings had to be taken off and reworked. But they were really made to be on floats.”
The sculptures are incredibly detailed. The exhibit is located in the South wing of the center. As visitors enter, they’re introduced to round painted depictions, a wishing well used as part of the children’s activity, and Joseph traveling with Mary who is still pregnant.
“As you turn the corner, the three wise men are in a line pointed toward the end of the wing,” said Oscar Guzman, Executive Director of the Cedartown Performing Arts Center. “At the end of the exhibit you reach the nativity scene where Jesus has been born underneath the North Star and the scene where angels appear before the shepherds.”
Guzman, said the display was originally started in the early 2000s with the intention to use them in a Christmas parade.
“Since then (Waters) has worked over the years to continue adding pieces to the exhibit,” he said. “The original works have been refurbished since. The pieces are all created at her home using chicken wire over metal armatures. The paper mâché was layered and shaped on top of the skeletal structures. The larger sculptures (angels and camels) required strong welded armatures and Susan created those with the help of Steven Crook.”
Guzman said his organization saw the sculptures on display in their hometown and wanted to display them in its gallery space.
“Susan was kind enough to allow us to display them and worked diligently with us to ensure that everything was displayed in a worthy and orderly manner,” he said. “Seeing this exhibit is truly breathtaking. We’ve had many visitors walk the exhibit moved to tears underneath the North Star while viewing the nativity scene. It’s lovely for all crowds whether you are a family, a lover of art, or are interested in seeing the possibilities of paper mâché.”
“O Holy Night” will be on display at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center through Jan. 9. The gallery is open weekdays (excluding government holidays) from 1-6 p.m. and a reception will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 7-9:30 p.m.
The exhibit is free to the public with donations accepted to offset costs associated with transportation and catering for the receptions.
Private tours are available by appointment outside of regular viewing hours including weekend dates. People interested can call 770-748-4168 or email oguzman@cedartownshows.com.
Waters said she is open to art organizations in Rome and surrounding areas borrowing the pieces to display so long as the exhibit is free to the public and the organization helps transport the pieces.