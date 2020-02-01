Collectors and the curious alike came to Cedartown over the weekend for the Northwest Georgia Bottle and Antique show, and got an opportunity to see genuine rare articles in the bargain.
The Cedartown Museum of Coca-Cola Memorabilia - founded and operated by the Morris family - hosted the event that was previously held in Rome but made a move this past year to Polk County.
Fans of antique bottles, advertising signage and more were given the chance to showcase their collections on Saturday and even make a few sales in the process. Those who came also were given the chance to tour the museum free of charge.
"We're excited by all the people that we were able to bring into the museum with the show," Daniel Morris, Executive Director of the museum, said. "We're happy with the turnout we had."
"We've had people come from all over the southeast, and that's what I was really impressed with," Museum co-founder and Daniel's father, Jamie Morris added. "We've had people from as far away as Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee here, and even local people who have never been to the museum before."
Morris added that they were glad to see additional foot traffic from the event in downtown Cedartown, and hoped with plans in the future to expand what's available in 2021.
For those who missed a chance to see the new Coke bottle-shaped Tiffany lamp now on display at the museum as well during their free hours, the collection is accessible to the public on Thursdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry is $5 for adults and $3 for children.
Visit https://cedartowncokemuseum.org/ for more information and find out about upcoming events.