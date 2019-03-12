Connie Geimer, FNP-BC, has joined Floyd Primary Care in Piedmont, Alabama, as a nurse practitioner. She has joined the practice of Farrah E. Gardner, FNP-BC, at 32 Roundtree Drive in Piedmont.
Nurse practitioners prescribe medications and other treatments to treat illnesses or chronic health concerns. They also obtain medical histories, perform physical examinations, and order and perform diagnostic studies.
Geimer earned a Master of Science degree in nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and also completed post-master’s education at the University of South Alabama. In addition, she also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of North Alabama in Florence, Alabama.
Before coming to Floyd, she worked as a nurse practitioner at Southern Immediate Care in Anniston, Alabama, and Schumacher Clinical Partners in Gadsden, Alabama.
She is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, American Association of Critical Care Nurses, Emergency Nurse Practitioners Association and the Emergency Nurses Association.
Floyd Primary Care in Piedmont is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. central time. To make an appointment, call 256-447-4889.
This report was provided by media relations staff at Floyd Medical Center.