Northwest Georgia Emergency Responders awarded by EMS Council
WACO - Several emergency responders were awarded for outstanding service to their communities at the 40th Annual Northwest Georgia Region 1 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Council Awards Banquet on March 14, 2019.
Held this year at the West Georgia Technical College campus in Waco, Georgia, the banquet occurs annually to honor Emergency Medical Services providers and stakeholders from Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties for excellence in pre-hospital care, education, pioneering and special achievements.
The ceremony for the 40th year celebration began with the presentation of *Pioneer of Region 1 EMS Awards to original council members: Buddy Autry, Larry Ballew, Patti Nethery, Johnny Crabtree, Robert Graham, Robert Gammon and Herman Spivey, M.D.
Special Award Georgia Region 1 EMS Office recognition went to former employees of the Region 1 Office of EMS: Jim Cutcher, Mike Ellington, Phil Frazier, Ian Hamilton, M.D., Lisa Norton, Jordon Pierson, David Loftin and David Foster.
These major 2019 Northwest Georgia Region 1 EMS Awards were presented, as follows:
- EMS Region 1 Person of the Year - The One: Scott Stephens, Region 1 EMS-C Chair
- David Loftin Pediatric Call of the Year: Jeremy Thompson and R.G. Hice, II of AdventHealth Murray EMS, Murray County
- Tommy Gayler Medical Call of the Year: Bill Walthour and Kasey Rollins of Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service, Paulding County
- Dr. Richard A Gray Excellence in Trauma Award: Alex Case, Cody Doyle and Kyle Cross of Puckett EMS North Georgia, Dade County
- Dr. Virginia Hamilton Special Achievement Award: William “Bill” Peace of Rome, Georgia – Floyd County 911 Center
- Dr. James H. Creel Jr. Pioneer of the Year: Scott Johnson of Redmond EMS, based in Rome, Georgia, serving Floyd, Polk and Chattooga counties
- Mike Miller EMS Educator of the Year: Daniel Lynn of Puckett EMS North Georgia
- Stanley Payne EMS Leadership Award: Daniel Smith of Redmond EMS, based in Rome, Georgia, serving Floyd, Polk and Chattooga counties
- EMS Region 1 Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) of the Year: Ken Bruce of Gordon EMS, Gordon County
- Danny Hall Memorial Paramedic of the Year: Randy Goodwin of Hamilton EMS, Whitfield County
- Region 1 EMS Service of the Year: Hamilton EMS, Whitfield County
- Dr. Paul "Nasty" Nassour Lifetime Achievement Award: Larry Ballew (retired), Murray EMS, Murray County
Many council members, loved ones, friends and associates were on hand to offer support to the award recipients for their achievements and well-deserved recognition.
Congratulations to all award recipients for their outstanding service to their communities.