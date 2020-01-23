Dealers and visitors from across the southeast are coming to Main Street on February 1 for the Northwest Georgia Bottle and Advertising Show at the Cedartown Museum of Coca-Cola Memorabilia.
The Saturday event being hosted at the museum at 209 Main St. in Cedartown will showcase a variety of antique collectibles like signage as well as bottles used for a variety of beverages.
Cedartown Museum of Coca-Cola Memorabilia co-founder Jamie Morris said this will be the first year that a longtime running event will be moved to Polk County from Floyd.
"This used to be the Rome Bottle Show, and it was in Rome for a long time," he said.
He said a name change comes with a new venue after his son Daniel Morris, executive director of the museum and college student, got involved in as an organizer of the event.
Those who want to come out and take part will be able to enjoy free admission to the show and the museum itself from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"If you have not stopped by to visit the museum, now is a good time to do so," Morris said. "We have added some great items to the display over the past year, and we are proud to share them with the community."
One of those items is a new piece to the collect that the Morris family will be permanently adding to the museum: a 40-inch tall leaded Coca-Cola bottle made with Tiffany glass.
"This is not your typical Coca-Cola bottle by any means," Morris added. "It's a real rare collectible item, and we were thrilled to be able to add it to the museum's collection."
There's other collectibles from their collection that Morris said will be on display as well during the event after updates to the museum since it opened in 2016.
Parking for the event can be found in the museum's lot off Prior Street in Cedartown.
Visit cedartowncokemuseum.org for more information about the museum, hours and usual pricing for visits.