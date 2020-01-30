Expect a lot of traffic on Main Street this Saturday around the Cedartown Museum of Coca-Cola Memorabilia for the Northwest Georgia Bottle and Advertising Show.
The Feb. 1 show is expected to bring in dealers and visitors from around the region and the Main Street museum will also be showing off new collectibles of their own never before seen by the public in the collection.
Cedartown Museum of Coca-Cola Memorabilia co-founder Jamie Morris said this will be the first year that a longtime running event will be moved to Polk County from Floyd.
Those who want to come out and take part will be able to enjoy free admission to the show and the museum itself from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Parking for the event can be found in the museum’s lot off Prior Street in Cedartown.
Visit cedartowncokemuseum.org for more information about the museum, hours and usual pricing for visits.