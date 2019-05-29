Northside Elementary students are set to be celebrated during the forthcoming Polk County Board of Education meeting for their first ever trip to state competition.
The team traveled to Kennesaw State University on Saturday, May 11 to take part in the State Elementary Science Olympiad Competition, where two of the participants from Northside finished with a ninth place overall in their events.
Ria Patel and Paola Reyes made it into the Top 10 for their event, Weather or Not.
Though the team ended the day 48th overall in the state, they were third best of the teams in the region who took part. They were one of four teams in the region overall of Northwest Georgia to make it to the state level and compete with 66 other teams from around the state.
"Students competed at the State level in events that tested their knowledge of map reading skills, number skills, human anatomy, weather patterns, space understanding, backyard biology understanding and numerous other test and hands on engineer design projects," Northside Science Olympiad co-coach and teacher said. "Students were given a time limit in each of their events and had to prepare and study many weeks ahead of time to be prepared for the State competition. State Science Olympiad Competition is a very challenging and rigorous competition that demands a great deal of focus and hard work from every student and science Olympiad team."
He said the team had a lot of fun on the trip, and earned a round of applause for their efforts as the school year came to a close.
"This was such a rewarding and great learning experience for our students this year," Bearden said. "All Science Olympiad Students received an award and recognition at Northside's Renaissance Year End Programs."
Bearden was helped with coaching during the year by Lawana Gurley and Ruth Worthington.
"Northside is very proud of our Science Olympiad Team this year and we look forward to seeing what next year's team can accomplish," Bearden said. "The team and myself extend a thank you to PSD and all of our sponsors for making this possible for our students."
The team will be highlighted for their efforts through the year at the forthcoming Board of Education work session being held on June 4 in the board meeting room at the central office at 612 S. College St., Cedartown.