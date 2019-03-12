Local students continue to show off their academic prowess in area competition from Polk School District, taking a top-five finish as a team.
On Saturday, March 9, the Northside Science Olympiad Team comprised of students in third through fifth grade, competed in the Northwest Georgia Regional Science Olympiad Competition at Paulding County High School in Dallas, against fourteen other schools from Paulding, Floyd and Bartow counties.
The Northside Olympiad team finished fourth overall in the regional match-up. The team was only 12 points away from qualifying for their first state competition.
Northside took a ninth place finish last year, and this year's finish marked a major improvement and accomplishment for the team, according to coach and Northside educator Joshua Bearden.
Several students on the team earned individual medals and ribbons for their events. Northside brought home second place medals in six events and fourth place medals in two events.
Students worked in teams of two to compete in eighteen different math and science competitions during the day.
This is the only the fifth year of the Northside Science Olympiad Program and we look forward to seeing what goals the team will accomplish in the future.
"Northside Elementary is very proud of our Olympiad students and their success this season," Bearden said in a release.