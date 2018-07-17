A person walks out on the sidewalk on Main Street and begins playing a guitar, sharing a love for music with the rest of the world. Unless they really can’t play and sing all that well, there’s nothing wrong with that, right?
Well, as soon as that performer puts down a flipped over hat and says ‘thanks for listening, tips are appreciated,’ it suddenly becomes something else entirely.
Busking has long been a form of generating income for struggling artists on the streets of large cities, but not something usually taken up in a small town like Cedartown. So when Steve Hayes and his son Walker came before the commission during their July session seeking permission to do just that in Peek Park on and off, Commissioners weren’t inclined to give permission.
Walker Hayes took up the same performance art his father once used to make an odd buck in San Diego while on shore leave while serving in the United States Navy, learning how to juggle a variety of objects. He’s a student at Covenant Christian School, and hoped he might be allowed to show off his skills in Peek Park and potentially draw a crowd.
He was asking the city for permission to perform on Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 3 p.m. in Peek Park on days when he can go and rain isn’t a factor for the chance to show off what he’s learned, and maybe too earn an odd buck here and there.
Additionally, his father said he wanted to get Walker experience in performing in front of people, and potentially handing out business cards to offer his services at parties and occasions.
City officials had two issues with the Hayes’ request. First and foremost, scheduling a time to allow Walker to use Peek Park would be a problem for a weekly basis, since others might want to use the space as well.
Additionally, officials aren’t happy with the idea of soliciting business, even if it is just handing out business cards and accepting tips for Walker’s performance.
“Our issue there would be receiving and any funds whatsoever on public property would be inappropriate,” City Manager Bill Fann explained.
Walker’s father Steve cited that when he once got involved with busking in San Diego, the city there had a system.
“It was sanctioned and structured, and there were assigned areas in the park,” he said. “Everyone that performed it did it strictly for tips.”
He added that Walker was hoping to “do something along those lines as an alternate way of earning an income, get his skills out there for opportunities for other to learn too.”
Technically, no one can stop Walker from going into the park and juggling whenever he wants. It is the tips that are the issue with the city, and policies already in place about what is and isn’t allowed.
Fann did point out the difference between a larger city like San Diego which sees a lot of the activity, and Cedartown which hasn’t as much.
Commissioner Matt Foster said before they returned to the audience without the permission the Hayes sought that he understood what they wanted to do, but that without a system in place it makes it difficult to provide permission.
So for those who want to enjoy an afternoon in the shade of a tree in the park playing an instrument or practicing their juggling skills, the cit has no issue with that. Just don’t put out a hat for tips.