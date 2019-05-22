No one was injured and damage estimates were still being figured out after a house fire in Cedartown late this afternoon.
Cedartown Fire Chief Felix White said everyone was accounted for during a single story structure fire off Canal Street reported around 5:30 p.m. that began on the porch and moved indoors.
He said much of the structure was damaged by smoke, and the porch was a total loss but that full estimates of how much the fire destroyed were still being evaluated after firefighters were able to knock down the flames after 6 p.m.
No cause was yet established for what started the blaze.