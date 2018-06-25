No injures were reported and the lone driver of a 2005 GMC Canyon was jailed this morning following a wreck on Main Street in Cedartown.
Cedartown Police Assistant Chief Greg Cooper said that around 8:30 a.m., James Cawood Jr. was driving his truck on Main Street near the intersection with Canal Street when he crossed over the lane and struck a utility pole.
“It broke the pole in half,” Cooper said of the force of the wreck.
Cawood was first checked out medically at Polk Medical Center before being transported to jail, where he was charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane and striking a fixed object.