A collision between a small aircraft and a skydiving plane resulted in damage for both at Cornelius Moore Field in Polk County.
Polk County Manager Matt Denton reported the two planes collided near dusk after the smaller aircraft landed and was en route to the taxiway and was struck while the skydiving plane was taking off at dusk.
Damage was reported for both aircraft. Denton said no injuries were reported as a result of the collision.
The National Transportation Safety Board will be called in to investigate the incident, Denton reported.