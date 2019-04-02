The National League of Junior Cotillions, Polk County Chapter held the second annual Grand Spring Ball on Saturday, March 23 at the Cherokee Golf & Country Club.
The Grand Spring Ball gave these Cotillion members the opportunity to put into practice all the dances and etiquette that they learned during the year in Cotillion Classes.
Year I and II students danced the night away doing the foxtrot, cha cha, shag/swing, waltz and the electric slide.
Prizes were awarded to Miss Ande Kate Roper , Robert Frazier, Miss Ava Reaves, and Reece Tanner for the Foxtrot Contest; Miss Jonalynn Zuker, Noah Hogg, Miss Mollie Edge, and Zak Tillery for the Shag Contest. Winners of the Foxtrot Elimination Dance, which required ladies to pass a bouquet of flowers while doing the foxtrot were Miss Edy Lee and Peyton Clay. Beau Ball and Heather Ball were the winners of the Parents' shag contest.
Miss Zori Williams and Chase Miller were recognized for being the Best Mannered Teacher Essay winners. Miss Carley Anne Casey, Miss Rachel Tanner, and Gatlin Phillips were acknowledged for their essays of "What Junior Cotillion Means To Me."
Congratulations also go out to Miss Edy Lee and Peyton Owen for being named the 2019 Lady and Gentleman of the year.
We are very proud of all the Year I and II students. We look forward to having you return next season. Congratulations!
Learn more about taking part in the National League of Junior Cotillion’s Polk County chapter by emailing director Thomas J. Ruff II at Thomas.ruff@nljc.com.