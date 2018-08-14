The National League of Junior Cotillions, Polk County Chapter; an eti-quette, character, and social dance program for 5th,6th,7th and 8th grade students, recently named assistants for the upcoming 2018-2019 season.
They are Gracie Ball, Mary Avis Casey, Lindsey Lee, Graci McElwee and Raegan Tanner.
Assistants are chosen from a selected group that has met certain guidelines. These guidelines include; having maintained Honor Roll status, their interest in community service activities, and leadership roles they have taken in schools, church, and other areas.
“We are delighted to train such an outstanding group of young people to assist in the upcoming season,” Polk Chapter director Thomas J. Ruff II said. “Student assistants are a vital part of our cotillion program.”
For more information regarding the upcoming season, contact Ruff at Thomas.ruff@nljc.com.