The National League of Junior Cotillions, Polk County Chapter, has announced those who have been named “Best-Mannered Teacher” of the 2018-19 school year. Recipients of the award are Lisa Owens, Rockmart Middle School and Dr. Dorothy Welch, Cedartown Middle School.
Thomas J. Ruff II, director of the local Junior Cotillion, said "The students in our program were excited about being part of the selection process."
"They wanted to honor teachers who exemplify the etiquette and manners being taught in our program," he added.
Those receiving the awards were nominated by Junior Cotillion students who wrote an essay about a teacher in their school. Lisa Owens was nominated by Zori Williams and Dr. Welch was nominated by Chase Miller.
The criteria for selection included their positive characteristics, how the teacher shows courtesy and respect for students, and why the person is a good role model.
According to Ruff, "The special teachers are those who treated the students with respect and instilled a love of learning which will continue to have a positive effect on the student’s performance throughout their school years."
The National League of Junior Cotillions is an etiquette and social dance training program that involves thousands of young people nationwide. Students learn the customs and courtesies that will serve them for a lifetime.
Topics covered include table manners, writing thank you notes, and responding to formal invitations, in addition to many other social skills that will make life more pleasant for them and for those around them. Most importantly, the students learn to feel comfortable in social situations.