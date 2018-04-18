The National League of Junior Cotillions, Polk County Chapter, has announced its Advisory Board for the 2018-2019 season.
Members are Mr. and Mrs. Joey Arnold, Mr. and Mrs. Heather Ball, Mr. and Mrs. Clint Jones, Mr. and Mrs. Tony Lundy, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Robinson, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Roper, Mr. and Mrs. Carson Tanner, and Mr. and Mrs. Todd Tillery.
Advisory Board members for the High School Cotillion Club are Mr. and Mrs. Richard Allred, Mr. and Mrs. Jason Bentley, Mr. and Mrs. Britt Brumby, Mr. and Mrs. Chris Culver, Mr. and Mrs. Scott Hendrix, Mr. and Mrs. Greg McElwee, Mr. and Mrs. Chris Reaves, and Mr. and Mrs. Danny Sides.
Thomas J. Ruff II, director of the local Junior Cotillion said that, "we are delighted to have these people assisting with our Cotillion program.
The National League of Junior Cotillions is an etiquette and social dance training program that involves thousands of students nationwide. For information regarding the program, call (706) 936-8055.