CEDARTOWN - The National League of Junior Cotillions, Polk County Chapter; an etiquette, character, and social dance program for fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade students, recently named assistants for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.
They are Gracie Ball, Mary Avis Casey, Ava Shae Culver, Edy Lee, Lindsey Lee, Graci McElwee, Harley McGee, Ava Reaves and Raegan Tanner.
Assistants are chosen from a selected group that has met certain guidelines. These guidelines include; having maintained Honor Roll status, their interest in community service activities, and leadership roles they have taken in schools, church, and other areas.
"We are delighted to train such an outstanding group of young people to assist in the upcoming season. Student assistants are a vital part of our cotillion program," Director Thomas J. Ruff II said.
For more information regarding the upcoming season, contact Ruff at Thomas.ruff@nljc.com